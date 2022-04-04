Annual Launch of the Great Daffodil Appeal Supports Those with Terminal Illness and Their Families

Published: 4th April 2022 21:41

The campaign highlights the ever increasing efforts of the UK's leading end of life charity.



Ellesmere Port and Neston MP Justin Madders met up with entertainer Paul Chuckle - one half of comedy duo The Chuckle Brothers - to highlight the ever increasing efforts of good cause Marie Curie.

Mr Madders, until recently Shadow Minister for Health and Social Care, also joined Ruth Driscoll, Head of Policy and Public Affairs at Marie Curie, for the annual launch of the Great Daffodil Appeal, the charity's biggest annual fundraising campaign.

Entertainer Paul Chuckle with Ellesmere Port and Neston MP Justin Madders and Marie Curie nurse Clare Horgan. As well as encouraging people to donate to Marie Curie, the charity is hoping well-wishers will wear a pin to help fund vital care and support for people living with a terminal illness and their families.

Donations also support the charity's information and support line which provides a listening ear to anyone dealing with any aspect of death, dying and bereavement.

The need for funds for the charity is even greater because it was forced to cancel its public collections for the past two years due to the pandemic.

Last year Marie Curie provided direct support to more than sixty nine thousand people - a fifteen percent rise on the previous year - which is more than ever before.

Mr Madders said: "Every five minutes someone in the UK dies without getting the care and support they need at the end of their life, and that also has an impact on those they leave behind who are grieving.

"From the expert care given by Marie Curie Nurses, through to the reassuring voices on the support line, its services have never been more in need but they can only continue to reach those in urgent need of help with the generosity of the public."

Paul Chuckle, a supporter of Marie Curie since 2015, said: "The charity does fantastic work. Its dedicated team of nurses, doctors and support staff help make the end of life experience the best it can possibly be for everyone."

Ruth Driscoll, Head of Policy and Public Affairs at Marie Curie, told the launch: "Over the past year Marie Curie has delivered direct care to more dying people than ever before. However, the pandemic isn't over and the additional costs of operating to ensure we keep our beneficiaries and staff safe continues which is why the Great Daffodil Appeal is so important.

"We want to make sure that everyone affected by terminal illness, wherever they may live, gets the right support, at the right time, whether that is high quality nursing care, emotional and practical support, or fast access to the benefits they need."

