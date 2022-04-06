Explore RSPB Burton Mere for a Big Wild Easter

Published: 6th April 2022 14:40

Egg-themed adventures, wildlife activities and nature spectacles guarantee a fun-filled day out for all the family.

A cracking time can be had by all, at RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands this Easter holidays.

CREDIT: Ben Andrew. Girl taking photos of daffodils.

Spring is in the air once more and it's a fantastic time of year to get outside and explore the natural world.

Whether it's to spot some migratory birds arriving back from their winter travels, have fun with the family during the Easter holidays or just enjoy a walk in the fresh air.

Pay a visit between before Sunday 24th April to take part in the egg-citing Easter activity trail. Discover the weird and wonderful different eggs of the Dee Estuary's residents - do you have the detective skills to find them all, and then work out which animal each egg belongs to?

The Big Wild Easter trail is aimed at children aged three to eleven years old, but grown-ups can of course join in the fun too. There's no need to book, just turn up. Activity sheets are available from the visitor centre and cost £2 each including a souvenir pencil.

Spring is also a great time of year to see some amazing wildlife and nature spectacles at the reserve. Noisy herons will be nesting in the woodland treetops, exotic avocets adorning the pools, and familiar garden birds are in fine voice, providing a stunning soundtrack when eggs-ploring the reserve.

Dan Trotman, Visitor Experience Manager for the Burton Mere Wetlands, said: "No matter what the weather does this Easter, there's plenty going on to keep the whole family entertained. Whether you're a regular visitor or are perhaps coming to see us for the very first time, the site team will be on hand to help you discover what makes this reserve such a wonderful home for nature.

"Our egg-themed activity trail will be running throughout the Easter holidays. As well as being a fun way for families to enjoy spending time together outdoors, it's a really easy way to get children excited about the natural world and help them learn all about the wildlife on their doorstep."

For full details of the eggs-cellent Easter events on offer, visit events.rspb.org.uk/Easter.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.