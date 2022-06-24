  • Bookmark this page

Floral Tea Party Held to Celebrate Her Majesty The Queen's Milestone Year

Published: 24th June 2022 14:39

Neston Flower Society celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with a Charity Afternoon Tea Party

The society have sent in some photos to illustrate the enjoyment had by all who attended, in celebration of our unique monarch.

Jean Benbow MBE, Society Member, cuts the jubilee cake.Jean Benbow MBE, Society Member, cuts the jubilee cake.

Our secretary meets Her Majesty.Our secretary meets Her Majesty.

Our sommeliers.Our sommeliers.






Pat Kynaston, Mayor of Neston, attended.Pat Kynaston, Mayor of Neston, attended.

Flag waving to Rule Britannia.Flag waving to Rule Britannia.




Our entertainers, Alison and Bernadette.Our entertainers, Alison and Bernadette.

A donation to the Red Cross for Ukraine will be made.

 

 

