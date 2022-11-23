Santa's Sleigh Back on the Streets of Neston this December

Published: 23rd November 2022 22:26

Wave to Santa and help raise funds for local charities

Organised by the Wirral and Neston Hub of the North Wales and North West England Passport Rotary Club, Santa's Sleigh will be touring the area as usual during December, with extended routes to ensure as many people as possible can see him..

The sights and sounds of the Sleigh and Santa's helpers will all bring festive cheer to the neighbourhood, once again.

The volunteer team of elves are busy building an all-new Santa Sleigh, which will be ready by the end of November. We can't wait to see photos.

Money raised will be donated to charity. Rotary are also kindly involved with the Neston Christmas lights switch-on event, and the Winter Wonderland being created at Poulton Hall.

Wednesday, 7 December - Ringway

Monday, 12 December - Mellock Lane

Wednesday, 14 December - Parkgate

Monday, 19 December - West Vale





