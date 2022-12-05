Lantern Parade, Lights Shining Brightly and Neston Bursting with Festive Cheer

Published: 5th December 2022 12:22

This year's event filled The Cross with local families and saw hundreds enjoy the afternoon's festive itinerary

CREDIT: David Sejrup

CREDIT: Robert Clive. The magic moment when the tree was first lit.

CREDIT: Robert Clive. Neston children made some lovely lanterns.

CREDIT: David Sejrup

CREDIT: David Sejrup

The official start to Christmas in Neston happened on Saturday, 26th November, and the lights switch-on event had to be the most merry yet.

This years' Christmas in Neston event was sponsored by Neston Town Council and coordinated by Hip & Harmony Community Interest Company, whose hub is on Bridge Street, in Neston.

CREDIT: Robert Clive. Youngsters enjoying the first show of the day.

CREDIT: Robert Clive. Olaf made a new friend.

CREDIT: Robert Clive

CREDIT: Robert Clive

CREDIT: Robert Clive

CREDIT: Robert Clive. The Woodfall Samba Band performed live onstage, and delighted onlookers in the parade.

CREDIT: Robert CliveCREDIT: Rob Clive. Crowds enjoying entertainment on the main stage, in the Market Square.

CREDIT: David Sejrup. Grace and Cian onstage.

CREDIT: David Sejrup. Young Neston musician Gabriel Roberts.

The festive season was kicked off with a wonderful array of activities and cheer. People came out to support the local community, services and businesses, while enjoying a selection box of entertainment.

CREDIT: David Sejrup

The atmosphere filled the air and was amazing from the moment when the festive characters did their opening dance, to the joyous lantern parade, and beyond the moment that the Christmas tree lit up brightly.

CREDIT: Robert Clive. Meeting Father Christmas was a highlight.

Hip & Harmony's Creative Director, Paula Prytherch, has extended thanks to all involved in making the day so special and we want to pause and express thanks to Paula, for all of her hard work. Paula's enthusiasm is infectious and her commitment benefits the whole community.

Paula, said: "The atmosphere was amazing from beginning to end and we were certainly blessed with the weather. This event takes months of planning and to see it come to fruition is heart-warming.

"Without the help and support from the team of volunteers, this couldn't happen, so a massive shout-out to each and every one of them."

CREDIT: Robert Clive. Santa poses before the parade, with the Port Sunlight Lyceum Brass Band.

CREDIT: Robert Clive. Ready to parade!

CREDIT: David Sejrup

CREDIT: Robert Clive

CREDIT: David Sejrup. The Port Sunlight Lyceum Brass Band.

CREDIT: Robert Clive. Lots of smiles!

She continued: "Thank you to Neston Town Council for funding the event, all the talented performers who created a lovely Christmas atmosphere all day, and our wonderful Christmas dancing characters who brought so much joy to the children.

"Thanks also to all the parade performers, participants and primary schools, Neston Community Youth Centre's CEO Gareth Prytherch and his wonderful army of stewards, plus Zaria Shreef and her team for coordinating and delivering the lantern workshops.

"PAFTA must be thanked for their outstanding creation and coordination of the spectacular decorations, Emma Maddocks for managing the indoor Christmas market, and Max from Adlib Audio for the sound and PA set up.

"Thank you Cheshire West and Chester Councillor, and Member for Parkgate, Martin Barker, and his awesome team of volunteers for setting up and taking down the stage. Also, all the local vendors, TWJ Medical for being on-hand with First Aid, and John Lack, Marg and John Quick for coordinating the games stalls.

"Bill Hatton brought so much joy with his traction train! As did the Wirral and Neston Hub of the North Wales and North West England Passport Rotary Club, who brought Santa to Neston, all the way from the North Pole.

"Thanks to Cheryl Barker and Claire Danks for saving the day with Elsa Gate! And to Elephant Collective for letting us use your building as storage.

"Neston Town Councillors, thank you for volunteering throughout the day, and thank you NTC's Nicky McMahon, and also Mike, plus Mayor Pat Kynaston and husband Rob Kynaston."

CREDIT: Robert Clive. One of the army of volunteers who make the day happen: Cllr Martin Barker.

CREDIT: Robert Clive

CREDIT: David Sejrup. Volunteer first aiders pose with a very cheery Christmas tree.

Rob Clive and David Sejrup can be credited with capturing the smiles on faces, at this fantastic event. Paula says thank you to you both, as do we, as we've featured your many photographs here, for all to see.

Last, but not least, Paula also thanked, and we mirror the sentiment, the whole Hip & Harmony team of volunteers and staff.

Cllr Pat Kynaston, Neston Town Mayor, commented on the success of the 2022 event: "I joined other Councillors volunteering at the Children's games stall and was delighted to see so many people enjoying the afternoon. True family fun with great entertainment. The Parade and Lights Switch on were also popular, with the area around the Cross full of families and local residents

"Neston Town Council is pleased to have supported this event and to say ‘well done Hip & Harmony."

Until next year...

CREDIT: David Sejrup

More phtographs

CREDIT: David Sejrup. The 64 N'Ukes performing for the crowd.

CREDIT: David Sejrup. The Port Sunlight Lyceum Brass Band.

CREDIT: David Sejrup

CREDIT: David Sejrup

CREDIT: David Sejrup

CREDIT: David Sejrup

See the 2021 event write-up, on AboutMyArea/CH64.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.