The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
So Many New Activities Coming to Neston Library

Published: 20th November 2023 20:45

From After School Yoga, to Not a Reading Group, there is so much happening at our local library.

Neston Library is a hive of activity, with several new activities to be added to your autumn diary.

After School Yoga at Neston Library

After School Yoga will take place on Wednesdays, from 4 pm. Helen Neal, Rural Locality Librarian, says: "Come along and enjoy some relaxing exercise after school, with Jen from Willow Mindful Yoga." The cost is £2.50 per child and payment needs to be made on booking, via the library.

English Conversation Group (relaunch)

The library's English Conversation Group is relaunching, Thursdays at 10.30 am. This relaxed, social group aims to build confidence in speaking English as well as improving listening skills, through everyday conversations; it's ideal for speakers of other languages. All are welcome, please just drop in.

Drop in and create something amazing at Lego club, on Fridays from 3 pm to 5 pm. Fun for all the family!

Not a Reading Group

Not a Reading Group happens on Friday evenings between 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm, recurring on the first Friday of the month. Helen, continues: "Come along for a chat and make new friends. No reading required! Talk about books that you have read, would recommend and books that you would like to read in the future. All welcome, just drop in."

For all of Neston Library's regular activities visit the library's page on the Cheshire West and Chester Council website.

Did You Know?
  • There are free refreshments in the library so come along for a brew and a biscuit, whilst you choose your next read.
  • Need a quiet place to study or just want to get out of the house? Come and use the free WiFi or read a newspaper.
  • For those who can't get to a library or carry books home, we've got the Home Library Service - let us select some books for you (based on your preferences) and one of our fabulous volunteers will deliver to your door. Do you have a family member or friend who would like this service? Let them know.

For more information about any of the above please call 0151 337 4670 or email neston.library@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk.

 

 

 

 

