Don't Be Alone for Christmas Dinner in 2023

Published: 21st November 2023 19:35

Neston Community Christmas Dinner is open to anyone on their own.

Open to any ages, and anybody on their own, come together for Christmas dinner at The Neston Club.

Please ask any questions if you would like more details; transport is also available.

Email louiseirvine111@icloud.com, or call 0151 936 6630.

