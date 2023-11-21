Makerspace Project at Neston High School Wins Outstanding Commitment to STEM at the Educate Awards 2023

Published: 21st November 2023 21:15

Neston High School has been at the forefront of providing extensive opportunities for students to explore Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics.

Neston High School proudly announces that it has once again been honoured by the Educate Awards, winning the prestigious 2023 "Outstanding Commitment to STEM" award. The ceremony, held at Liverpool Cathedral on Friday, 17 November, hosted seven hundred attendees from schools across the North West to celebrate excellence in education.

Gemma Reid, Events and Digital Media Co-Ordinator at Neston High School, tells us: "At the core of the school's commitment to STEAM is the Neston High School Makerspace club.

"Makerspace, founded by Pat Link, Teacher of Engineering and Design Technology and STEAM Coordinator, embodies the school's dedication to raising environmentally conscious and responsible individuals. The club integrates STEAM subjects while encouraging students to become conscientious consumers and recyclers of plastic waste accumulated within the school and the broader community.

"Mr. Colin Cooper, with specialized skills in building machinery, plays a crucial role in the Makerspace club. He has hand-built machinery to shred, heat, and extrude collected, sorted, and cleaned plastic into various useful items, including combs, plant pots, coasters, and buttons, contributing to the reduction of plastic waste and reducing landfill impact created by our school and community.

"Neston High School's commitment to STEAM extends beyond the school grounds, making a significant impact locally through events such as Wirral Makefest, Liverpool Makefest, Africa Oye and Chester Zoo. Collaborations with local schools and scout groups further amplify the club's influence, raising awareness about plastic waste issues and promoting sustainable practices.

"Items produced by the Makerspace club students are sold at school and local events, generating funds that are reinvested in the club to expand its reach and potential impact. A generous donation from Neston Town Council has enabled the club to acquire a specialist laser scanner, allowing for more efficient recycling by identifying the exact plastic makeup of any object...

"Neston High School continues to pursue opportunities to maximise its impact in the realm of STEAM education, driven by a vision of a more sustainable and environmentally aware community. The commitment and dedication of the Makerspace team students and staff reflects Neston High School's mission to make positive changes for everyone's future and the future of our planet. If you would like to partake or support in any way please contact us on linkp@nestonhigh.com".

