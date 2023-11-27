Christmas Magic Sprinkled onto the Beautiful Scenic Backdrop of Ness Botanic Gardens

Published: 27th November 2023 20:48

From reading a story with Father Christmas to adult craft workshops, feel festive at Ness Botanic Gardens.

Father Christmas is making a special stop at Ness Gardens on two weekends in December. Christmas craft activities are available, to get the whole family in the festive spirit. And there are also wreath-making workshops happening for those of us who don't quite qualify for 'half-fare' anymore.

Credit: Ness Botanic Gardens on Facebook.

Ness Gardens, says: "Add a little magic to the festive season with a visit to see Father Christmas as he pops into Ness for two weekends this year.

"The man in red is visiting once more to hear your Christmas wishes and as you settle down by the fireside, to tell you stories of his adventures. He's told us he'll bring a few sacks of gifts for the children too.

"There will be time for each child to have a chat and if you'd like to, bring a letter to Father Christmas on the day. He loves to read what you've been up to and all the kind things you've done through the year."

Father Christmas will be at Ness on Sunday, 10 and 17 December, with four thirty-minute sessions happening each of the two dates, as follows: 11 to 11.30 am; 1 to 1.30 pm; 2 to 2.30 pm; and 3 to 3.30 pm. Places are limited to a maximum of 20 children each session.

The ticket price is £9 per child and that includess a gift to take home, plus admission into the gardens on the day.The Storytime with Santa sessions are suitable for three to eleven-year-olds.

Join us this festive session for some Christmas crafts with your children or grandchildren. Free activities will be included in your normal garden admission.

Sessions will be running on Saturday, 2 December; Sunday, 3 December; Saturday, 16 December; and Sunday, 17 December. There will be 4 sessions per day, creating the same craft each session. Please only book one session per family (up to three children, aged 3 to 12 years) (10.30 to 11 am; 11.30 am to 12 noon; 1.30 to 2 pm; 2.30 to 3 pm).

The craft sessions are free with garden admission, but pre-booking is required.

Ness Gardens, says: "You don't have to be an expert florist to make your own beautiful wreath for your front door. Led by Philippa Harris from Dovecote nurseries, you'll be given all the guidance and inspiration to make your very own festive door ornament that will indeed make your neighbours jealous! And what better way to get you into the festive spirit than enjoying coffee or tea and a mince pie too.

"All materials are provided but please bring a pair of gardening gloves and secateurs as we will not provide them."

The adults Christmas Wreath Making workshops will run between 10 am to 12 moon, on Saturday 2, Sunday 3 or Tuesday 5 December.

The price is £45 for Members of Ness Gardens, or £50 for non-members. Why not make your booking a good excuse to become a member and benefit from lots of member offers, including this price reduction?

Book your place at one of Ness Botanic Gardens events, today, via the liverpool.ac.uk website. All links and the image in this article click through to that website.

