Christmas has Arrived at The Blue Bicycle Plan Your Gathering Today

Christmas has Arrived at The Blue Bicycle

Published: 29th November 2023 20:12

Festivities are underway including another beautiful, floral window display.

The blue bicycle in the window of The Blue Bicycle is once again adorned with a floral display created by Neston Flower Society. The family-run coffee shop at The Cross in Neston regularly transforms its window to suit the season and this festive adornment is fabulous, once again.

Christmas is a time for gathering together and the café is now taking group bookings, on the first floor. Tailored menus are available for group bookings on request.

Please also find below the opening times over Christmas and New Year.

Usual Opening Hours:

Monday to Sunday: 9am to 5pm

The Blue Bicycle

10 The Cross

Neston

CH64 9UB

t: 0151 336 3970

e: info@thebluebicycle.co.uk

thebluebicycle.co.uk

