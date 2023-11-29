  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"For lots of residents, AMA is the main source of news and info about Neston happenings, as we hardly ever get a local free paper now, and the Chester/Liverpool/ Wirral newspapers don't always have sp..." more
- Ina B
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Christmas has Arrived at The Blue Bicycle Plan Your Gathering Today

Published: 29th November 2023 20:12

Festivities are underway including another beautiful, floral window display.

The blue bicycle in the window of The Blue Bicycle is once again adorned with a floral display created by Neston Flower Society. The family-run coffee shop at The Cross in Neston regularly transforms its window to suit the season and this festive adornment is fabulous, once again.

Christmas has Arrived at The Blue Bicycle Plan Your Gathering Today

Christmas is a time for gathering together and the café is now taking group bookings, on the first floor. Tailored menus are available for group bookings on request.

Christmas has Arrived at The Blue Bicycle Plan Your Gathering Today

Please also find below the opening times over Christmas and New Year.

Christmas has Arrived at The Blue Bicycle Plan Your Gathering Today

Usual Opening Hours:

Monday to Sunday: 9am to 5pm

The Blue Bicycle
10 The Cross
Neston
CH64 9UB

t: 0151 336 3970
e: info@thebluebicycle.co.uk

thebluebicycle.co.uk

 Facebook

Neston Life

 

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Your Photos | Council Matters | Local Services | Family Notices | Have Your Say | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston Life Newsletter | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies