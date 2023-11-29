Countdown to Christmas Celebrated by the Community at The Cross in Neston

Published: 29th November 2023 20:38

'Tis officially the season after a joyful event to light up Neston town centre.

The community gathered together in the Market Square to listen to live music, play festive games, eat too much food and warm up with hot drinks, followed by a selection box of entertainment, a sparkling lantern parade and the main event when the Christmas lights were switched on for the first time ahead of Christmas 2023, at The Cross in Neston.

The fun started from 2 pm when the Town Hall opened up for a wonderful Christmas indoor market where local, independent artisans and crafters displayed gifts for sale, and the stage was filled with entertainment from Lily Hughes, Oakleigh Elizabeth's Dance School, Hand Bell Ringers, Little Actors Theatre Company, and the 64 N'Ukes. The hall also played host to none other than Santa's Grotto.

Out on the Market Square, there were some special guests ready for selfies, sideshow game stalls that were all free to play, a little Christmas Traction Train with Chief Elf Bill ready to take children on a ride around the Square. Father Christmas was later ferried to The Cross in that very same little train.

Local traders came together to offer food and warm drinks both outside Sainsbury's and from their own premises throughout town.

Elsa & Olaf made a special effort to visit Neston, plus there was musical entertainment throughout the event from Gabriel Roberts, Grace & Isaac, Simple Folk, Medical Negligence, Port Sunlight Lyceum Brass Band, and Woodfall Samba Band.

The Parade assembled and set off towards The Cross at 6.30 pm, after which the big town tree was lit along with the garlands crossing overhead. Neston Town Council Mayor, Steve Wastell, said a few words and proceeded to help Father Christmas press that switch.

The whole event started long before 2 pm on Saturday, 26 November, with months of planning to make all of the necessary arrangements. Hip & Harmony CIC led the way and have announced that 2023 is the last year that they will organise Neston's festive event.

Credit: David Sejrup. Paula Prythercth, Creative Director of Hip & Harmony CIC.

Whilst the logistics, entertainment and itinerary were coordinated by Creative Director of Hip & Harmony, Paula Prythercth, Neston Town Council fully funded this event. It takes an army of volunteers to make this event happen, not least those coordinated by Neston Community Youth Centre who are herded together by Zaria Shreef. On social media, Paula also expressed thanks to Neston Nomads FC who helped to erect the stage on the Market Square.

Credit: Events in Neston on Facebook. NCYC volunteers admire the big tree.

Posting the above picture to Facebook, Events in Neston, said: "Today's Christmas Event wouldn't happen without ALL the AMAZING Neston CYC Volunteers!!! Thank you to each & every one of you".

Our thanks to Paula and team, all at Neston Town Council, Neston Community Youth Centre and the army of volunteers and acts who gave up their time to support this magical event; it was another grand success. Also, thanks to David Sejrup for capturing a gallery of images on the day and sending them in to us.

Read about the Christmas in Neston 2022 event and remind yourself of last year's fantastic event.

