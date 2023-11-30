  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"For lots of residents, AMA is the main source of news and info about Neston happenings, as we hardly ever get a local free paper now, and the Chester/Liverpool/ Wirral newspapers don't always have sp..." more
- Ina B
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Listen Out for Sleigh Bells in Willaston

Published: 30th November 2023 19:07

Willaston children listen out for Father Christmas on his sleigh in a street near you.

Santa Brought to You by Willaston and South Wirral Rotary

Willaston and South Wirral Rotary will be doing their annual Christmas sleigh run in Willaston on the following dates from 6pm (weather permitting)

Friday, 1 December - Hawthorn Drive estate, Briardale and Overdale
Tuesday, 5 December - Meadow Lane estate, Broadlake and Elm Road
Thursday, 7 December - Ashtree Farm Court, Wallcroft, Old Vicarage estate
Tuesday, 12 December - Palladian Gardens.

All proceeds will go to a local charity. This year we are supporting the Wirral Society of the Blind and Partially Sighted.

 


 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Your Photos | Council Matters | Local Services | Family Notices | Have Your Say | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston Life Newsletter | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies