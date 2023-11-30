Listen Out for Sleigh Bells in Willaston

Published: 30th November 2023 19:07

Willaston children listen out for Father Christmas on his sleigh in a street near you.

Willaston and South Wirral Rotary will be doing their annual Christmas sleigh run in Willaston on the following dates from 6pm (weather permitting)

Friday, 1 December - Hawthorn Drive estate, Briardale and Overdale

Tuesday, 5 December - Meadow Lane estate, Broadlake and Elm Road

Thursday, 7 December - Ashtree Farm Court, Wallcroft, Old Vicarage estate

Tuesday, 12 December - Palladian Gardens.

All proceeds will go to a local charity. This year we are supporting the Wirral Society of the Blind and Partially Sighted.

