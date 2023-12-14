  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"I have yet another new booking thanks to AboutMyArea Neston. It's a brilliant medium for advertising locally. Thanks for all your help and promotion. I have got a lot of business from this site and wo..." more
- Ceri, Feet First
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Santa Sleigh Bells will Jingle in Christmas for Children in Neston

Published: 4th December 2023 20:22

The Wirral & Neston Rotary team will shepherd the sleigh around Neston between 7 to 14 December 2023.

The annual Christmas sleigh run in Neston is coming to a street near you from 6pm on the dates below, weather permitting:

Thursday, 7 December - Ringway
Tuesday, 12 December - Mellock Lane
Thursday, 14 December - West Vale

Santa Sleigh Bells will Jingle in Christmas for Children in Neston

Santa Sleigh Bells will Jingle in Christmas for Children in Neston

Santa Sleigh Bells will Jingle in Christmas for Children in Neston

This year, the local Rotary team will be collecting for Maggies and other Rotary charities.

 


 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Your Photos | Council Matters | Local Services | Family Notices | Have Your Say | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston Life Newsletter | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies