Santa Sleigh Bells will Jingle in Christmas for Children in Neston
|Published: 4th December 2023 20:22
The Wirral & Neston Rotary team will shepherd the sleigh around Neston between 7 to 14 December 2023.
The annual Christmas sleigh run in Neston is coming to a street near you from 6pm on the dates below, weather permitting:
Thursday, 7 December - Ringway
Tuesday, 12 December - Mellock Lane
Thursday, 14 December - West Vale
This year, the local Rotary team will be collecting for Maggies and other Rotary charities.
