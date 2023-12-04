  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"We are very happy to use AboutMyArea, as we've found many of our new clients have come across us through visiting the website. It has been excellent in promoting Petpals in CH64, and we intend to regu..." more
- PetPals Wirral West
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Christmas 2023 Church Services in the CH64 Area

Published: 4th December 2023 22:05

These are the Church Services due to take place locally, over the festive period.

Neston District Churches Together have compiled a list of church services happening over the festive period Christmas 2023.

St Mary and St Helen Parish Church

Thursday 14 December - 7pm Blue Christmas service
Sunday 17 Dec - 6.30pm Festival of nine lessons and carols
Tuesday 19 Dec - 3pm Outdoor Carols in Blue Bicycle courtyard
Wednesday 20 Dec - 7.30pm ‘Christmas by Candlelight' with Wirral Chamber Music
Sunday 24 Dec - 10am Holy Communion ; 4pm Crib Service ; 11.15pm Midnight Sung Eucharist
Monday 25 Dec - 8am Holy Communion; 10.30am Sung Eucharist
Sunday 31 Dec - 10am United Sung Eucharist

Christmas 2023 Church Services in the CH64 Area

Christmas 2023 Church Services in the CH64 Area

St Michael's Church, Little Neston

Wednesday 20 December - 7pm Carols at St Michael
Sunday 24 Dec - No Services
Monday 25 Dec - 9.30am Holy Communion
Sunday 31 Dec - No Services

Christmas 2023 Church Services in the CH64 Area

St Thomas Church, Parkgate

Tuesday 12 Dec - 6.30pm outdoor Carols at St Thomas
Sunday 24 Dec - No Services
Monday 25 Dec - 9.30am Holy Communion
Sunday 31 Dec - No Services

Christmas 2023 Church Services in the CH64 Area

 

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Your Photos | Council Matters | Local Services | Family Notices | Have Your Say | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston Life Newsletter | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies