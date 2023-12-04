Christmas 2023 Church Services in the CH64 Area
|Published: 4th December 2023 22:05
These are the Church Services due to take place locally, over the festive period.
Neston District Churches Together have compiled a list of church services happening over the festive period Christmas 2023.
St Mary and St Helen Parish Church
Thursday 14 December - 7pm Blue Christmas service
Sunday 17 Dec - 6.30pm Festival of nine lessons and carols
Tuesday 19 Dec - 3pm Outdoor Carols in Blue Bicycle courtyard
Wednesday 20 Dec - 7.30pm ‘Christmas by Candlelight' with Wirral Chamber Music
Sunday 24 Dec - 10am Holy Communion ; 4pm Crib Service ; 11.15pm Midnight Sung Eucharist
Monday 25 Dec - 8am Holy Communion; 10.30am Sung Eucharist
Sunday 31 Dec - 10am United Sung Eucharist
St Michael's Church, Little Neston
Wednesday 20 December - 7pm Carols at St Michael
Sunday 24 Dec - No Services
Monday 25 Dec - 9.30am Holy Communion
Sunday 31 Dec - No Services
St Thomas Church, Parkgate
Tuesday 12 Dec - 6.30pm outdoor Carols at St Thomas
Sunday 24 Dec - No Services
Monday 25 Dec - 9.30am Holy Communion
Sunday 31 Dec - No Services
