Christmas 2023 Church Services in the CH64 Area

Published: 4th December 2023 22:05

These are the Church Services due to take place locally, over the festive period.

Neston District Churches Together have compiled a list of church services happening over the festive period Christmas 2023.

St Mary and St Helen Parish Church

Thursday 14 December - 7pm Blue Christmas service

Sunday 17 Dec - 6.30pm Festival of nine lessons and carols

Tuesday 19 Dec - 3pm Outdoor Carols in Blue Bicycle courtyard

Wednesday 20 Dec - 7.30pm ‘Christmas by Candlelight' with Wirral Chamber Music

Sunday 24 Dec - 10am Holy Communion ; 4pm Crib Service ; 11.15pm Midnight Sung Eucharist

Monday 25 Dec - 8am Holy Communion; 10.30am Sung Eucharist

Sunday 31 Dec - 10am United Sung Eucharist

St Michael's Church, Little Neston

Wednesday 20 December - 7pm Carols at St Michael

Sunday 24 Dec - No Services

Monday 25 Dec - 9.30am Holy Communion

Sunday 31 Dec - No Services

St Thomas Church, Parkgate

Tuesday 12 Dec - 6.30pm outdoor Carols at St Thomas

Sunday 24 Dec - No Services

Monday 25 Dec - 9.30am Holy Communion

Sunday 31 Dec - No Services

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.