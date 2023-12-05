Christmas 2023 Latest Recommended Posting Dates Are Imminent

Published: 5th December 2023 20:36

Royal Mail have advised the latest recommended posting dates for their international and inland services.

The latest recommended posting dates for the Christmas period are outlined in the table below.

*Please note: latest recommended posting dates are correct at the time of publishing and are subject to change.

Please visit royalmail.com/christmas for Royal Mail service updates.

