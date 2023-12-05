  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"You are providing a fantastic vehicle for ordinary folks to have their say, so many thanks! "
- Roger S.
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Changes to Neston Library Opening Times Over Christmas

Published: 5th December 2023 22:10

Neston Library will be operating a revised service over the Christmas period.

There will be changes to library, museums and archives opening times during the Christmas period. Cheshire West and Chester Council's libraries, museums and archives service will close at 1pm on Saturday 23 December 2023 until Tuesday 26 December.

Neston Library will open as usual from Wednesday 27 December to Saturday 30 December, close 31 December and 1 January then re-open 2 January 2024.

Neston Library on Parkgate Road. Photograph from 2022.

The Council's Cabinet Member for a Fairer Future (Poverty, Public Health and Mental Health), CWAC Councillor Lisa Denson said: "During opening times libraries are part of the Council's Warm, Welcoming Spaces network, providing a space for you to stay warm and safe.

"Come along and join the library for free and take advantage of the wide range of books, eBooks, eAudiobooks and eMagazines.

"There are also refreshments and free access to Wi-Fi as well as public computers and everyone is welcome to join in with library events and activities that are taking place."

Find out more and share the details with your friends and neighbours: Warm, Welcoming Spaces on the CWAC Council website.

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Your Photos | Council Matters | Local Services | Family Notices | Have Your Say | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston Life Newsletter | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies