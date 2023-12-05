Changes to Neston Library Opening Times Over Christmas

Published: 5th December 2023 22:10

Neston Library will be operating a revised service over the Christmas period.

There will be changes to library, museums and archives opening times during the Christmas period. Cheshire West and Chester Council's libraries, museums and archives service will close at 1pm on Saturday 23 December 2023 until Tuesday 26 December.

Neston Library will open as usual from Wednesday 27 December to Saturday 30 December, close 31 December and 1 January then re-open 2 January 2024.

The Council's Cabinet Member for a Fairer Future (Poverty, Public Health and Mental Health), CWAC Councillor Lisa Denson said: "During opening times libraries are part of the Council's Warm, Welcoming Spaces network, providing a space for you to stay warm and safe.

"Come along and join the library for free and take advantage of the wide range of books, eBooks, eAudiobooks and eMagazines.

"There are also refreshments and free access to Wi-Fi as well as public computers and everyone is welcome to join in with library events and activities that are taking place."

Find out more and share the details with your friends and neighbours: Warm, Welcoming Spaces on the CWAC Council website.

