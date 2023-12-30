Recognition for Local Nestonian in the New Year's Honours 2024

Author: Gareth Powell Published: 30th December 2023 12:17

Anne Jones has deservedly been recognised in the King's New Year's Honours for her voluntary work within our community.

Gareth Powell, friend and local resident, tells us Anne's inspiring story and shares congratulations for a Neston volunteer whose efforts deserve this coveted recognition.

Anne Jones, BEM.

Gareth, tells us: "Anne has been awarded the British Empire Medal for her selfless contribution in supporting the people of Neston. The support that ‘octogenarian' Anne offers in her community has been described by one person as "invaluable, immeasurable and unstinting". For nearly 30 years Anne has given her time free of charge to support elderly and vulnerable residents in Neston and the Wirral. The help she offers ranges from applying for grants and benefits to organising support and meet-ups and tackling loneliness.

"For so many people in the Community, Anne has been and remains their first point of reference for support, advice and help.

"For many years she worked voluntarily in an office in Neston Methodist Church for Age Concern, without financial reward, helping families with their problems. She is a fountain of knowledge concerning organisations and official sources of help. She spends many hours filling in forms for families and patiently listening to people's troubles and problems.

"When Age UK decided to close the Neston office - expecting residents to contact them by computer or phone - the Community rallied round to form a new charitable group - Age Matters CH64. Anne was appointed as the Leader and remained working out of her office in the Church.

"Anne is now well into her 80's but continues to voluntarily support any elderly resident fill in forms, give information or secure help from other sources.

"During the time of ‘Lock Down' Anne continued to work from home and she still continues to work 7 days a week instead of her original 3 mornings. Throughout the last few years her workload has increased immensely, as she has experienced such an increase in requests for support and advice. She still endeavours to visit people, using taxis at her own expense as she does not drive.

"Her wide knowledge and expertise in supporting people around form filling, applications, social and moral support as well as sourcing financial and dietary help is unmatched. She takes home much of the paperwork from the office and continues filling in forms and giving families support. Her support is very much Community based and focused on crisis and welfare. Without doubt she also offers mental health/dementia support and companionship. As one Senior citizen reported: 'It is no exaggeration to say she is an angel in human form.'

"The help she offers ranges from applying for grants and benefits to organising support and meet-ups and tackling loneliness. Anne is the first point of reference for support, advice and help in completing complex forms or giving information or resourcing help from many sources.

"Through her work she inspires both young and old to support each other within the Community. Her spirit of inclusion is powerful and reflected in the practical work she carries out daily. Her impact is measured in the success she gains from supporting others. Long may it continue!! CONGRATULATIONS - ANNE JONES BEM".

Our thanks, from AboutMyArea/CH64 and Neston Life, to Anne Jone, BEM, for your tireless efforts in helping the Neston community.

