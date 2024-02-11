Escape Dull Skin with New CACI Facial Trestment at Escape Beauty Academy

Published: 11th February 2024 12:28

Take a pause and treat your face to a gorgeous, new treatment: a CACI facial.

With a CACI non-surgical, toning facial, you're giving your skin: "permission to lift, hydrate, purify, revive and rejuvenate". Book your appointment with lovely Kara or Emily at Escape Beauty Academy in Neston.

Kara Sutton, owner at Escape Beauty Academy, tells us: "We are so excited to be able to offer the latest CACI facials💗 If your goal is firmer, rejuvenated, hydrated, purified skin then you need CACI in your life".

Escape is hosting a CACI launch party and you are invited! Tickets are £10 and include demonstrations, refreshments, goody bags and information. Tickets are redeemable against courses booked on the day.

Take the opportunity to see the CACI machine in action on Thursday, 22 February, between 10 am to 11 am. It is a ticketed event, please get in touch with the salon, in-person, by calling on the phone numbers below, via social media or by visiting the salon's website: escapebeautyacademy.co.uk.

Kara, concludes: "We can't wait to show you how fabulous this treatment is".

Visible results after each treatment!

You may find Escape Beauty Academy at the spot roundabout: 30 Bridge Street, Neston CH64 9UJ.

