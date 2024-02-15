Neston Man Charged with Throwing Corrosive Substance

Published: 15th February 2024 21:32

The attack happened on Sunday afternoon.

Officers investigating an assault in Neston have charged Paul Jones, of Shakespeare Road, in relation to the incident. He was arrested on Monday the 12th, after the attack was reported to police at 4.35pm on Sunday 11 February.

He has since been charged with throwing a corrosive substance, believed to be ammonia, at a person with intent to injure, aggrieve or annoy.

Jones appeared at Chester Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 14 February where he was remanded in custody until a hearing at Chester Crown Court on Wednesday 13 March.

