  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"
Kri Kri Greek Taverna
"Wonderful service and friendly staff."

Testimonials

"You are providing a fantastic vehicle for ordinary folks to have their say, so many thanks! "
- Roger S.
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Litter Pick Event Organised by Friends of Marshlands Eco Park

Published: 19th February 2024 20:35

The newly formed community Friends group wants to get the open space on Marshlands Road all cleared up. 

The Friends of Marshlands Eco Park wants to take care of the empty park/field off Marshlands Road in Little Neston.

Ashlea O'Neill, Chair of the Friends group, told us: "Our aim is the conservation and restoration of the Park into an Eco Park, suitable for the whole community. There will be something for everyone and fully [accessible].

"We are still in the early stages of establishing a group and we have a lot of fundraising ahead before we can create any plans.

"In order to gain community interest and some new volunteer members we are hosting a litter pick."

Litter Pick Event Organised by Friends of Marshlands Eco Park

The details of the litter picking event  are on the poster and can be found on Facebook: @friendsofmarshlandsecopark.

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2024 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Your Photos | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Family Notices | Neston Life newsletter | Villages in CH64 | Archive | Have Your Say | Local Services | Council Matters | Things To Do In Neston | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies