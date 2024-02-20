Rural Theatre Comes to Neston Town Hall and Neston Library this Spring

Published: 20th February 2024 21:44

Cheshire Rural Touring Arts has launched the new Spring 2024 artistic programme.

The rural touring theatre returns this spring, to various community venues across Cheshire.

Cheshire Rural Touring Arts is a partnership between Cheshire West and Chester Council and Cheshire East Council, bring more theatre to rural Cheshire.

Councillor Lisa Denson, Cabinet Member for A Fairer Future (Poverty, Public Health and Mental Health), said: "Cheshire Rural Touring Arts return this Spring with another full programme with something for everyone.

"From Shakespeare to Dickens, from Africa to Cornwall and from climate change to dance there are performances for all ages. Last season many shows sold out, so make sure to book your tickets before they're gone."

Performance details and online booking is available on the cheshireruraltouringarts.co.uk website, or purchase tickets via ticketsoure.co.uk. Details of the two shows visiting Neston can be found below.

Right of Passage by Touki

Sunday 5 May 3pm - Neston Town Hall

Touki (meaning "journey" in the Wolof language) is a tour de force in multi-instrumental musical exultation. Musicians, Amadou Diagne, and Cory Seznec joyously switch between kora (West African harp), banjos, guitars, percussion, and other instruments, deploying powerful beats, driving grooves, and silky voices that leap from East to West Africa and across to America. Their latest release draws together West African fables, personal stories and the social, economic, and political challenges facing both developing countries and western ones.

Suitable for all.

Neston Town Hall is on High Street, Neston CH64 9TR.

Birdie by Mind The Gap

Tuesday 18 June 1.30 pm - Neston Library

Mind The Gap present their show Birdie, a fun and poignant adventure that blends choreography and original music to tell a powerful and accessible story about climate change for families. Traveling in a mesmerising upcycled mobile home, characters Homie and Birdie navigate a world filled with plastics and pollution on a journey towards freedom and hope. Described by an audience member and teacher as "a very beautiful and visual demonstration of what we can do to help the planet". Post-show, the audiences are invited to create their climate action protest signs.

This accessible show is suitable for ages 5-11 and their families.

Neston Library can be found on Parkgate Road in Neston CH64 6QE.

