Local Media Business in Neston For Sale

Published: 24th March 2024 11:23

Do you have a passion for sharing community news?

Snapshot of the aboutmyarea/CH64 website taken 9 March 2024.

The aboutmyarea/CH64 news service was born in 2008 and since then we've been bringing Neston its news and current affairs. Having taken over at the start of 2021, our Editor Kate Robson, has thoroughly enjoyed the experience, but now is the right time for new challenges ahead.

I know that the website, Neston Life newsletter and app, are all well used and appreciated locally, particularly among an Over 55s demographic and Females aged 35-54. So I very much hope to be able to find the right pair (or pairs) of hands to continue with this successful business.

Business for Sale



This community-focused, home-based business is comprised of several elements:

Franchise for hyperlocal news websites AboutMyArea CH60, 61, 62, 63 and 64 - Over the years we have concentrated on the CH64 area, but the potential is there to develop the wider area including Heswall, Bebington and Bromborough. Google stats (only available to October 2023) for CH64 are generally around 6.5k visits per month. This part of the business also includes the Neston Life newsletter.

- Over the years we have concentrated on the CH64 area, but the potential is there to develop the wider area including Heswall, Bebington and Bromborough. Google stats (only available to October 2023) for CH64 are generally around 6.5k visits per month. This part of the business also includes the newsletter. Neston Life Mobile App - Since its launch in 2018 it has been downloaded XX

- Since its launch in 2018 it has been downloaded XX It has proved to be a valuable add-on to the business and community. There is huge potential to improve on its performance so far and expand to a wider audience/geographical area.

Social Media - Facebook page (Neston Life) : 5.8k followers; X (formerly Twitter) (Neston News) : 2,880 followers; Instagram (Neston_Life): 1,318 followers (Instagram is under-utilised really and could be much improved).

The Neston Life newsletter is published regularly and captures the latest news and events information in one place.

The focus has always been on supplying an accurate, up-to-date local news and information service, promotion of local events and support for local businesses and community groups. Income is derived from advertisers paying to be exposed to our audience and who wish to support the local community news output.

You will need to have an interest in local news and writing. Marketing or sales experience is helpful but not essential. Initial training and support will be provided by arrangement.

This is an established, home-based business that offers great job satisfaction due to its community involvement. The reason for selling is simply that it's time for a change for me, and new eyes/ears/hands will doubtless be good for the business and therefore the community.

For all enquiries, contact Kate Robson on 07368 210509 or send an email to neston@aboutmyarea.co.uk.

