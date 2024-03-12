  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Hoping to Enable Community Energy Generation in Neston...

Published: 12th March 2024 20:47

... with support from as many local people as possible.

Local volunteers from Neston and Parkgate, who want to play their part in reducing reliance on fossil fuels and addressing energy justice, join together to create Neston Community Energy. 

The aim of the group is to generate electricity from solar and wind power locally, create energy storage, and use any profits to provide energy efficiency materials to benefit the community. 

Credit: chestercommunityenergy.org.uk. Credit: chestercommunityenergy.org.uk.
Members of Neston Community Energy, Andy Mills and Robert Thrift, said, "Community energy schemes have been set up successfully throughout the country, Chester included. It's time for Neston to join the growing numbers of people who want to take action to improve the chances of avoiding a worsening climate crisis and further energy injustice.

"With this in mind, we are holding a meeting for anyone interested to come along and find out more. These are early stages, but we are excited about the prospects of what we can achieve when we work together."

For those who are interested in hearing more about taking this project forward, or have any expertise or experience they could share, there will be a meeting at Neston Community and Youth Centre on Burton Road, Neston, at 7 pm on Tuesday 19 March.

Further information may be obtained from Susan Davies; please email suedavies84@btopenworld.com.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comments

