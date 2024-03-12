  • Bookmark this page

Funding Secured to Replace Windle Hill Bridge in Neston

Published: 12th March 2024 21:20

The popular stretch of the Wirral Way has been inaccessible for disabled visitors, for quite some time.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has secured funding to replace Windle Hill Bridge in Cuckoo Lane, Neston.

Originally constructed by volunteers of the 106 field squadron Royal Engineers during August 1969 the bridge has served the community for over fifty years.

The previous structure was retired in April 2023 following an inspection which found safety concerns. The bridge was beyond practical repair and unsafe for use.

Following a feasibility and design report, a composite bridge made from steel and timber will be installed. The wood used will be Ekki, an incredibly strong and naturally durable timber.

Funding Secured to Replace Windle Hill Bridge in Neston

Funding has now been secured, with contributions from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, S106 monies and capital funding, and work will commence over the summer after the fabrication of a new bridge.

Councillor Karen Shore, the Council's Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport and Highways, said: "This is wonderful news. Once open the new bridge will allow visitors, the local community and businesses to once again use the Wirral Way after the 12-month closure, connecting west Cheshire residents with residents in Wirral."

 

 

 

 

 

 

