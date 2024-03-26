Meet with Neston Police and Town Councillors to Make Your Views Heard

Published: 26th March 2024 18:04

Make your Neston views heard at an informal session with local police.

You are invited to share any concerns with local police and town councillors, at these regular sessions where you may share your concerns.

Please note: During the pre-election period purdah, the surgeries cannot be held at Neston Library and Cheshire West and Chester Councillors will not be in attendance. The surgeries will instead take place in the foyer of Neston Community Youth Centre, on Burton Road.

Please see below the upcoming dates:

Wednesday 10 April - 2 pm to 3pm - NCYC

Tuesday 16 April - 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm - NCYC

Friday 26 April - 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm - NCYC

Wednesday 1 May - 2 pm to 3 pm - NCYC

Friday 17 May - 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm - first session back at Neston Library

Wednesday 22 May - 2 pm to 3 pm

Tuesday 28 May - 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm

Friday 7 June - 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm

Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Coach, Eric Harwood, says: "We are here to help. If needed, you can also contact us via our social media Facebook page."

Neston Town Council said: "Further dates and more information will be posted on our website neston.org.uk.

"Residents are welcome to attend if they have any matters that they would like to discuss with Neston Town Council or to bring matters to the Councillors attention, or just for a general chat about our town.

"Many local issues, such as waste collection, highways issues, transport and street lighting are dealt with by Cheshire West and Chester Council; however, Neston Town Council would be happy to discuss the matters that matter to you.

"So why not pop along, the councillors are looking forward to meeting you."

Local police are stationed at Neston Police Station, Neston Town Hall, High Street CH64 9TR. PCSO Coach Harwood is contactable on email to eric.harwood@cheshire.pnn.police.uk or by telephone 01606 362530 or mobile 07989 655796.

