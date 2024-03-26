  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"
Kri Kri Greek Taverna
"Wonderful service and friendly staff."

Testimonials

"I thoroughly enjoy reading your wonderful newsletter every week and I always find lovely things to do with my family as a result."
- Hayley P
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Meet with Neston Police and Town Councillors to Make Your Views Heard

Published: 26th March 2024 18:04

Make your Neston views heard at an informal session with local police.

You are invited to share any concerns with local police and town councillors, at these regular sessions where you may share your concerns.

Please note: During the pre-election period purdah, the surgeries cannot be held at Neston Library and Cheshire West and Chester Councillors will not be in attendance. The surgeries will instead take place in the foyer of Neston Community Youth Centre, on Burton Road.

Meet with Neston Police and Town Councillors to Make Your Views Heard

Please see below the upcoming dates:

  • Wednesday 10 April - 2 pm to 3pm - NCYC
  • Tuesday 16 April - 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm - NCYC
  • Friday 26 April - 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm - NCYC
  • Wednesday 1 May - 2 pm to 3 pm - NCYC
  • Friday 17 May - 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm - first session back at Neston Library
  • Wednesday 22 May - 2 pm to 3 pm
  • Tuesday 28 May - 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm
  • Friday 7 June - 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm

Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Coach, Eric Harwood, says: "We are here to help. If needed, you can also contact us via our social media Facebook page."

Neston Town Council said: "Further dates and more information will be posted on our website neston.org.uk.

"Residents are welcome to attend if they have any matters that they would like to discuss with Neston Town Council or to bring matters to the Councillors attention, or just for a general chat about our town.

"Many local issues, such as waste collection, highways issues, transport and street lighting are dealt with by Cheshire West and Chester Council; however, Neston Town Council would be happy to discuss the matters that matter to you.

"So why not pop along, the councillors are looking forward to meeting you."

Local police are stationed at Neston Police Station, Neston Town Hall, High Street CH64 9TR. PCSO Coach Harwood is contactable on email to eric.harwood@cheshire.pnn.police.uk or by telephone 01606 362530 or mobile 07989 655796.

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2024 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Your Photos | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Family Notices | Neston Life newsletter | Villages in CH64 | Archive | Have Your Say | Local Services | Council Matters | Things To Do In Neston | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies