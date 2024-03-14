Neston Civic Society Talk WWI Wirral Hospitals

Published: 14th March 2024 20:20

News from Neston Civic Society including two event updates.

On 21 March, Gavin Hunter will talk about hospitals in Wirral. Rob Ward, on behalf of the society, told us: "Gavin is a brilliant speaker and local historian. His talk will include the isolation hospital that was on the banks of the Mersey, used for sailors with suspected infectious diseases, and the original St Catherine's hospital, Tranmere."

The talk is at 7.30 pm in the United Reformed Church Community Hall on Moorside Lane in Neston (CH64 6UZ). Visitors are welcome, and there will be free tea and coffee with biscuits.

Nurses based at the WW1 hospital at Bromborough Golf Club. On January 18th, despite snow and ice, which prevented some people from coming, a good audience turned out to hear David Clark talk about his experiences as a magistrate in the family courts. Rob, says: "David is a member of the Society. He was Neston's first Mayor, and a Town Councillor for many years. He was Chairman of the Trustees of Neston Community & Youth Centre for six years. He had promised an interactive presentation, and the audience responded well to some intriguing questions."

The society's committee are planning to have old copies of the newsletter, which date back to 1981, bound, and kept in Neston Library for reference, as a resource for local historians.

The committee is also looking to produce a leaflet to raise awareness of Neston Civic Society, encourage new members to join, and point people to the website nestoncivicsociety.uk.

