NCYC Promotes Links Between Generations with Full Circle Sessions

Published: 14th March 2024 21:01

Free fun tots sessions aim to link generations and combat isolation.

Neston Angels at Neston Community Youth Centre, have teamed up with Koala North West to run twice-monthly fun sessions bringing young and elders together over tea and cakes.

Both charities aim to combat isolation, but in very different age groups. The free tots sessions at NCYC and Hallwood Court give parents and senior citizens the chance to chat and make friends, while children aged 0-3 play, with the help of support staff and volunteers.

Neston Angels has been combatting isolation in older people for almost ten years, and Koala is a charity that provides children and their families with practical and emotional support to improve wellbeing and reduce isolation.

The intergenerational sessions with tots, parents and elders not only foster a sense of community and belonging but also promote mutual understanding and appreciation across the age groups.

Sessions run on the first Tuesday of the month, between 1 pm to 2.30 pm, at NCYC on Burton Road, and on the third Wednesday of the month, from 11 am to 12.30 pm at Hallwood Court on Neston High Street.

It's essential to book onto a Full Circle session, so call NCYC on 0151 336 7805 to find out more and book your space.

