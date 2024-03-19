Mud! Glorious Mud! Neston Kids Love to Get Muddy

Sponsors sought to keep muddy puddles part of everyday play at Neston Primary School.

Neston Primary School boasts one of the best outdoor school spaces in Cheshire. With allotments, treehouses, firepits, flower meadows and even a double decker bus, the school is now aiming to take the pupil's outdoor experience to the next level, by introducing mud kitchens, dig zones and car race tracks.

New Headteacher, Mrs Annabel Elliott, recently launched the Outdoor Play and Learning programme. OPAL is an award-winning, mentor-supported school improvement initiative to further raise the quality of children's outdoor play opportunities; the programme aims to teach children things that can't be taught in a classroom setting. Research shows it improves pupil self-regulation, behaviour, and attendance, as well as wellbeing for staff.

Mrs Elliott, said: "It's a challenging time for all schools across the country, as budgets are fully stretched due to real-term funding cuts and increase in premises and service costs. Our school team are determined these challenges don't impact on the ambition we have for our pupils and we're seeking to work with commercial partners to enhance our children's outdoor play experiences.

"We've already seen generosity from local businesses donating tyres and pallets, that are being made into digging areas. Even at this early stage in the programme, we can see the benefit to our pupils digging, building and making mud soup! But it's a messy business!

"We would really welcome donations or sponsorship from commercial partners and other organisations that ensure muddy puddles are part of everyday life here at Neston Primary."

NPS are seeking:

all-in-one waterproofs

waterproof jackets and trouser

wellies

mini-digger ride-ons

and go-carts!

Mrs Elliott, also expressed: "Even washing powder, because as they say, the mud can be washed off, but the memories remain!!!!"

If you can support Neston Primary School with their ambitious project, please contact the school office, on by email to admin@nestonpri.cheshire.sch.uk, or by calling 0151 832 6251.

