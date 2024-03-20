Almost Thirty Six Thousand Pounds Raised by Visitors to Gordale Charity Santa's Grotto in Neston

Published: 20th March 2024 21:43

Gordale Garden and Home Centre presented the funds to the Hospice of the Good Shepherd.

(l to r): Jonathan Briers (Gordale Garden Centre Manager), Samantha Eastwood (Community & Events Fundraiser for Hospice of the Good Shepherd), Karen Richards (Gordale Retail Manager).

Gordale Garden and Home Centre, a beloved family destination on Chester High Road, is thrilled to announce the remarkable success of its annual Charity Santa's Grotto. This heart-warming event, held in collaboration with The Hospice of the Good Shepherd, has not only spread festive cheer but also raised an impressive £35,836.04 for a worthy cause.

Families flocked to Gordale to meet Santa in a magical Winter Wonderland grotto, between Saturday, 2 to 23 December 2023. Demand was overwhelming, and all tickets were snapped up early making the event a sold-out success!

Peter Nicholson, Managing Director of Gordale Garden Centre, expressed his gratitude: "We are immensely proud of our community's generosity. The success of Santa's Grotto reflects the spirit of giving that defines Gordale."

One hundred percent of ticket sales went to The Hospice of the Good Shepherd, ensuring that every visit to Santa's Grotto directly supported this vital local charity.

The in-store team of elves at Gordale constructed and built the grotto, before the reins were handed over to the Hospice of the Good Shepherd, who staffed the grotto with volunteers.

Sam Eastwood, Community and Events Fundraiser at Hospice of the Good Shepherd, said: "The funds raised will directly impact our patients and their families. We extend heartfelt thanks to Gordale, our volunteers and everyone who participated."

Gordale's Commitment to Community

With free parking for over five hundred cars, an inviting coffee shop serving homemade treats, and a commitment to supporting local causes, Gordale continues to be a beacon of warmth and goodwill.

The charity grotto was just part of the Gordale Gives Back campaign which was launched Christmas 2023 to help support the local community during the festive period. In addition to the Charity Grotto, the friendly Gordale employees also arranged a collection for the local food bank, and became a Mission Christmas Cash for Kids drop-off point - ensuring Christmas arrived in every household.

