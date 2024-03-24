  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"
Kri Kri Greek Taverna
"Wonderful service and friendly staff."

Testimonials

"We are very happy to use AboutMyArea, as we've found many of our new clients have come across us through visiting the website. It has been excellent in promoting Petpals in CH64, and we intend to regu..." more
- PetPals Wirral West
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Easter Holiday Fun at Brio Neston Recreation Centre

Published: 24th March 2024 11:47

Holiday fun sessions will run during the school holidays, between 1 to 16 April.

Please click on the image to see a PDF of the Easter timetable. Please click on the image to see a PDF of the Easter timetable.

Harry Roberts, Duty Manager at Brio Leisure Neston Recreation Centre, tells us: "Our amazing holiday fun sports camps are available wk.1- 2nd - 4th & wk.2- 9th - 11th of April running 10am - 4pm. With the option of early drop off from 9.30am for an additional £2 per day...

"Also, during this period, we have extra fun & floats, as well as wet & wild sessions, our famed family roller disco on Wednesday 3rd & 10th 4.15pm - 5.30pm as well as the usual Saturday...

"We're also running a Cheer/Dance Camp on Monday 8th - 12pm - 4pm with our own Neston Falcons coach Claire taking point all day. This is £24 per person ages 5 - 11 years...

"If you're looking for an entry into our gymnastics look no further than our Baga (8/7/6) Gymnastics Course running throughout the half term (Tues 2nd - Fri 5th) This is for ages 5+ and is £30 for the full 4 day course. Completion of this will allow you to join us on our term based gymnastics clubs running every Saturday morning. 9am & 10am for beginners.

"Lastly, we also have a free walk the weekend before- 30th Saturday starting at Neston Library lead by Jorik, heading from Neston to Parkgate and back. All are invited, young, old, human or pawed. This will commence at 10am and should finish around midday."

For further information please direct interest to the  Neston Rec reception teams, at 0151 336 5741. 

Any updates to the timetable will be announced via the centre's Facebook page facebook.com/BrioNeston, and/or the website brioleisure.org.

 

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2024 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Your Photos | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Family Notices | Neston Life newsletter | Villages in CH64 | Archive | Have Your Say | Local Services | Council Matters | Things To Do In Neston | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies