Easter Holiday Fun at Brio Neston Recreation Centre

Published: 24th March 2024 11:47

Holiday fun sessions will run during the school holidays, between 1 to 16 April.



Please click on the image to see a PDF of the Easter timetable.

Harry Roberts, Duty Manager at Brio Leisure Neston Recreation Centre, tells us: "Our amazing holiday fun sports camps are available wk.1- 2nd - 4th & wk.2- 9th - 11th of April running 10am - 4pm. With the option of early drop off from 9.30am for an additional £2 per day...

"Also, during this period, we have extra fun & floats, as well as wet & wild sessions, our famed family roller disco on Wednesday 3rd & 10th 4.15pm - 5.30pm as well as the usual Saturday...

"We're also running a Cheer/Dance Camp on Monday 8th - 12pm - 4pm with our own Neston Falcons coach Claire taking point all day. This is £24 per person ages 5 - 11 years...

"If you're looking for an entry into our gymnastics look no further than our Baga (8/7/6) Gymnastics Course running throughout the half term (Tues 2nd - Fri 5th) This is for ages 5+ and is £30 for the full 4 day course. Completion of this will allow you to join us on our term based gymnastics clubs running every Saturday morning. 9am & 10am for beginners.

"Lastly, we also have a free walk the weekend before- 30th Saturday starting at Neston Library lead by Jorik, heading from Neston to Parkgate and back. All are invited, young, old, human or pawed. This will commence at 10am and should finish around midday."

For further information please direct interest to the Neston Rec reception teams, at 0151 336 5741.

Any updates to the timetable will be announced via the centre's Facebook page facebook.com/BrioNeston, and/or the website brioleisure.org.

