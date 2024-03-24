Neston High Impresses at the Rotary Club and Airbus Technology Tournament

Published: 24th March 2024 21:24

Wirral students look to reduce pollution through innovative engineering solutions.

Gemma Reid, Events and Digital Media Co-Ordinator at Neston High School, told us: "The spirit of collaboration, friendly competition, and innovation soared to new heights as students from Upton Hall School, St Anselm College, Pensby High School, West Kirby Grammar School, and Neston High School converged at the Rotary Club and Airbus Technology Tournament. In a thrilling showcase of talent and creativity, teams took on the challenge to design, build, and test prototype vehicles aimed at reducing pollution through innovative engineering solutions."

The brief was clear:

design a vehicle powered solely by a 200g weight,

capable of climbing a 100 mm track over 1.5 m in length

and passing under a 410mm high bridge.

With science, technology, and innovation at the forefront, students eagerly accepted the challenge, showcasing their passion for STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) and commitment to making a positive impact on the environment.

Gemma, continues: "After a day filled with exhilarating competition and intense testing, the class shield winners emerged triumphant. Neston High School's Y7 team seized victory in the Foundation category, demonstrating ingenuity and skill with an impressive score of 77 points. Pensby High School Team A claimed victory in the Intermediate category with 72 points, while Upton Hall School secured the top spot in the Advanced category with 75 points."

It was Neston High School's Y7 team that stole the show, clinching the title of overall winner with the highest total score. Their vehicle outperformed all others during the final testing stage, showcasing their dedication, teamwork, and innovative approach to problem-solving.

"We are incredibly proud of our students' achievements at the Rotary Club and Airbus Technology Tournament," said Mr Link, Teacher of Engineering and Design Technology and STEAM Coordinator at Neston High School. "Their success is a testament to their hard work, creativity, and determination to make a difference in the world. We are honoured to have hosted this important event."

The tournament would not have been possible without the support of the Rotary Club, Ian Lyle, Trevor Irwin, and the organising team. Their commitment to promoting STEAM education and providing students with opportunities for hands-on learning and innovation has made a lasting impact on all involved.

A heartfelt thank you goes out to all the students and teachers who participated in the tournament, contributing to its success, and making it a truly memorable experience for everyone involved.

