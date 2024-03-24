  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"
Kri Kri Greek Taverna
"Wonderful service and friendly staff."

Testimonials

"I love the news you provide and look forward to each and every article...thank you for all your work"
- Dave Lowans
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Neston High Impresses at the Rotary Club and Airbus Technology Tournament

Published: 24th March 2024 21:24

Wirral students look to reduce pollution through innovative engineering solutions.

Gemma Reid, Events and Digital Media Co-Ordinator at Neston High School, told us: "The spirit of collaboration, friendly competition, and innovation soared to new heights as students from Upton Hall School, St Anselm College, Pensby High School, West Kirby Grammar School, and Neston High School converged at the Rotary Club and Airbus Technology Tournament. In a thrilling showcase of talent and creativity, teams took on the challenge to design, build, and test prototype vehicles aimed at reducing pollution through innovative engineering solutions."

The brief was clear:

  • design a vehicle powered solely by a 200g weight, 
  • capable of climbing a 100 mm track over 1.5 m in length
  • and passing under a 410mm high bridge. 

With science, technology, and innovation at the forefront, students eagerly accepted the challenge, showcasing their passion for STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) and commitment to making a positive impact on the environment.

Neston High Impresses at the Rotary Club and Airbus Technology Tournament

Gemma, continues: "After a day filled with exhilarating competition and intense testing, the class shield winners emerged triumphant. Neston High School's Y7 team seized victory in the Foundation category, demonstrating ingenuity and skill with an impressive score of 77 points. Pensby High School Team A claimed victory in the Intermediate category with 72 points, while Upton Hall School secured the top spot in the Advanced category with 75 points."

It was Neston High School's Y7 team that stole the show, clinching the title of overall winner with the highest total score. Their vehicle outperformed all others during the final testing stage, showcasing their dedication, teamwork, and innovative approach to problem-solving.

"We are incredibly proud of our students' achievements at the Rotary Club and Airbus Technology Tournament," said Mr Link, Teacher of Engineering and Design Technology and STEAM Coordinator at Neston High School. "Their success is a testament to their hard work, creativity, and determination to make a difference in the world. We are honoured to have hosted this important event."

The tournament would not have been possible without the support of the Rotary Club, Ian Lyle, Trevor Irwin, and the organising team. Their commitment to promoting STEAM education and providing students with opportunities for hands-on learning and innovation has made a lasting impact on all involved.

A heartfelt thank you goes out to all the students and teachers who participated in the tournament, contributing to its success, and making it a truly memorable experience for everyone involved.

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2024 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Your Photos | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Family Notices | Neston Life newsletter | Villages in CH64 | Archive | Have Your Say | Local Services | Council Matters | Things To Do In Neston | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies