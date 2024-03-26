Neston Big Brew Raises Money for International Benefit

Published: 26th March 2024 18:28

Neston Fairtrade Town Group raised £235 for Transform Trade projects.

At a recent Big Brew event at the Welcome Café in Neston Methodist Church Community Centre, £235 was raised for the Transform Trade Big Brew Fairtrade appeal.

Members of the group made cakes and scones and donated raffle prizes, including a donation from the local Sainsbury's store, and also sold Fairtrade products.

