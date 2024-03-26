Neston Community Youth Centre Calls Out for Volunteers to Support Two Worthwhile Projects

Published: 26th March 2024 18:53

The Hospital Discharge Service and the Dementia Friendly Neston Flicks matinées add value to the Neston community.

NCYC has been in touch to spread the word that extra volunteers are needed for two wonderful projects that will really make a difference to people in the community.

Zaria Shreef, Neston Angels Co-ordinator at NCYC, tells us: "The Hospital Discharge Service is for people who don't have anyone to meet them at home when they first come out of hospital. Volunteers will meet them at the house and be able to offer low level support like picking up some shopping, or just having a cuppa and a chat to make people feel settled and reassured."

Regarding Neston Flicks dementia-friendly showings, Zaria, said: "Dementia Friendly Matinees will run 3-5pm on the 3rd Tuesday of the month at NCYC for people with dementia and their carers. Specially selected films will be screened in a relaxed environment with low level lighting and volume and tea and cake served by friendly volunteers. We need volunteers to help with the tech side of things and greeting and serving attenders."

If you have a few hours each month, NCYC would really appreciate your time and support. Please call 0151 336 7805 to find out more.

