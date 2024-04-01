Gardens Volunteers Wanted to Keep Burton Hall Gardens Looking Their Best

Author: Michelle Mq Published: 1st April 2024 13:46

The gardens are open to the public and Friends of Burton Manor Gardens are members of the National Garden Scheme.

Community gardening is proven to relieve stress, improve mental health and well-being, providing social interaction, as well as being good exercise and a great opportunity to be outdoors.

If you'd like to get involved, please email burtonmanorgardens@gmail.com, ring 0151 336 6154 to leave a message or turn up on a Monday or Wednesday at 9.30am at The Village, Burton, Neston CH64 5TQ.

We look forward to seeing you!

Artice submitted by Michelle Mq

