Toolstation Chooses Neston for New Store Opening

Published: 4th April 2024 21:30

The new tools and building supplies retailer has created six new job roles in the CH64 area.

In a press release to local media, Toolstation, one of the UK's fastest growing and largest suppliers of tools and building supplies, tells of its opening their first Neston store, on Monday 8th April. Located on Buildwas Road, this store is the latest to be added to the Toolstation estate of five hundred and sevety plus sites in the UK.

The new store, which has created six roles for the local area, means that trade and DIY customers can conquer any job throughout spring, summer and beyond, with access to over 25,000 trade quality products from leading brands including Milwaukee, Makita, Wessex, Kärcher, Leyland and more.

The experienced store team will be on hand to help customers with expert advice and reliable service seven days a week, from 7 am to 7 pm Monday to Friday, 7 am to 6 pm Saturdays and 9 am to 4 pm on Sundays.

Toolstation's multi-channel service means local customers can order online at toolstation.com or on the Toolstation App, and Click & Collect from store within 5 minutes of ordering, demonstrating the commitment to quickly and conveniently providing tradespeople, DIYers and homebuilders with tools and more to conquer any job through the simple click of a button.

Local tradespeople who join the Toolstation Club will also be able to benefit from saving 5% off ALL orders throughout the first month of their membership, with no restrictions on basket size or price. Upon completion of the first month, customers that spend £75 or more each month afterwards will continue to benefit from the 5% discount. They will also be eligible for future prize draws, product deals, discounts, and competitions throughout the year.

Store Manager Jamie King, comments: "We are thrilled to announce the opening of our first Neston store, located here on Buildwas Road. Building upon Toolstation's success across the UK, we are so proud to be opening here in Neston to help supply local tradespeople, DIY enthusiasts, homebuilders and more. We're not just supplying tools, the team is committed to providing assistance with expert guidance whenever needed."

The new Toolstation Neston store is located at Clayhill Light Industrial Park, Unit 6 Five ways House, Buildwas Road, Neston CH64 3RU. Visit the Toolstation website at toolstation.com or tweet @ToolstationUK for further information.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.