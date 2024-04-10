  • Bookmark this page

Join the Discussion on the Erection of a New Retail Unit Next to The Royal Oak

Published: 10th April 2024 15:50

The land adjacent to the public house in Little Neston is set to be developed. 

At 9 am on Tuesday 16 April, there will be an Extraordinary Meeting of Neston Town Council's Community & Environment Committee. The meeting will take place at Neston Town Hall.

The main focus of the meeting is to consider Planning Applications recently submitted to Cheshire West and Chester Council. NTC routinely feed back comment on applications made to the borough council, and invites residents to express opinions at meetings such as this one.

Proposed Site Plan copied from application 24/00687/FUL.Proposed Site Plan copied from application 24/00687/FUL.

The Planning Applications being considered on 16 April, include:

Royal Oak, 23 Town Lane, Little Neston CH64 4DE

To review and respond to planning application 24/00687/FUL: erection of new retail unit, delivery parking bay, plan enclosure and reconfiguration of access.

Hen House, Haddon Lane, Ness CH64 8TA

To review and respond to planning application 23/01473/FUL: utilisation of loft above garage/workshop outbuilding to provide habitable accommodation associated with The Hen House and associated alterations.

To review and respond to planning application 23/01410/FUL: retrospective application for new off-set access from existing driveway to stable block (including grubbing up of part of existing driveway), hardstanding area around stable buildings, rear extension to existing hay store and other ancillary stores for site maintenance equipment and equestrian storage.

Overdale Farm, Hinderton Road, Neston CH64 9PW

To review and respond to planning application 24/00778/FUL: erection of six dwellings.

Please use the references stated above to access the details for each application, on the Planning Portal, on the CWAC website.

 

 

 

 

 

