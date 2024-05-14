Neston Music Festival 2024 Concluded with a Rousing Finale

Published: 14th May 2024 19:00

A concert with the Flint Male Voice Choir brought this year's festival to a close, as work on the 2025 festival starts.

Talking about the concluding evening of the 2024 Neston Music Festival, a concert with the Flint Male Voice Choir, festival organisers, tell us: "The concert a mix of traditional welsh songs and show tunes got rapturous applause from a near full house.

"Attendances have been very good this year but to continue we need Neston's help. The festival is a Forth Bridge project, you no sooner finish than you have to start again and the 2025 festival starts on Thursday and we need more volunteers. You don't have to able to sing and dance although you can if you want to, we need fixers, people who can perhaps get a deal out of hotels for accomodation or negotiate a favourable rate for the venues or even just help with the administration.

"We are having a meeting in the URC church hall on Thursday at 1030 to review this years festival and start planning for 2025. If you can help please just cme along, you don't need an invitation, just turn up.

