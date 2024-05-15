  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"
Kri Kri Greek Taverna
"Wonderful service and friendly staff."

Testimonials

"I thoroughly enjoy reading your wonderful newsletter every week and I always find lovely things to do with my family as a result."
- Hayley P
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Motorbike Stolen on Hawkins Road Neston; Do You Have Any Info?

Published: 15th May 2024 21:42

Local Police want to hear from you if you have any further information.

During the early hours of the morning on Tuesday 14 May, between 2.20 am and 4 am, a motorcycle was stolen from the front of a property on Hawkins Road, Neston.

The motorbike is a black Suzuki GZ125 K4, registration mark DK04 FRT and is the bike shown in the attached picture.

Motorbike Stolen on Hawthorn Road Neston; Do You Have Any Info?

The handle bars are purple/pink coloured and due to a current issue with the exhaust, the bike is quite noisy.

Do you have any information of relevance or witness any suspicious activity?

If you live or were within this area and have any information of relevance or CCTV / Ring doorbell / dashcam footage which could help identify the offender(s) please get in touch with Cheshire Police, quoting 24000438927.

Call 101 or go via the website cheshire.police.uk.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2024 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Your Photos | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Family Notices | Neston Life newsletter | Villages in CH64 | Archive | Have Your Say | Local Services | Council Matters | Things To Do In Neston | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies