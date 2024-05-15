Motorbike Stolen on Hawkins Road Neston; Do You Have Any Info?

Published: 15th May 2024 21:42

Local Police want to hear from you if you have any further information.



During the early hours of the morning on Tuesday 14 May, between 2.20 am and 4 am, a motorcycle was stolen from the front of a property on Hawkins Road, Neston.

The motorbike is a black Suzuki GZ125 K4, registration mark DK04 FRT and is the bike shown in the attached picture.

The handle bars are purple/pink coloured and due to a current issue with the exhaust, the bike is quite noisy.



Do you have any information of relevance or witness any suspicious activity?



If you live or were within this area and have any information of relevance or CCTV / Ring doorbell / dashcam footage which could help identify the offender(s) please get in touch with Cheshire Police, quoting 24000438927.

Call 101 or go via the website cheshire.police.uk.

