Half-term Holiday Fun at Brio Neston Rec

Published: 22nd May 2024 22:19

Brio Neston Recreation Centre has a packed timetable of fun over the school holiday.

Harry Roberts, Duty Manager at Neston Rec, tells us: "Our amazing holiday fun sports camps are available Tues 28th - Thurs 30th of May running 10am - 4pm. With the option of early drop off from 9.30am for an additional £2 per day...

"Also, during this period, we have extra fun & floats, as well as wet & wild sessions, our famed family roller disco on Wednesday 29th 4.15pm - 5.30pm as well as the usual Saturday. For further information please direct interest to our reception teams at 0151 336 5741.



"If you're looking for an entry into our gymnastics look no further than our Baga (8/7/6) Gymnastics Course running throughout the half term (Tues 28th - Fri 31st) This is for ages 5+ and is £30 for the full 4 day course. Completion of this will allow you to join us on our term based gymnastics clubs running every Saturday morning. 9am & 10am for beginners...

"Lastly, we also have free walks from Neston Library once a month..."

See the attached Holiday Fun leaflet for events details between Saturday 25 May and Sunday 2 June.

Neston Recreation Centre is on Raby Park Road in Neston CH64 9NQ. Call the centre on 0151 336 5741, or visit brioleisure.org for an up-to-date timetable.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.