Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Meet Our New Mayor of Neston for the Civic Year 2024/2025

Published: 24th May 2024 21:16

Neston Town Council appoints a new figurehead and deputy.

At the Annual Council Meeting held at Neston Town Hall on Tuesday 21 May, Town Councillor Sion Jones was elected as Mayor of Neston for the Civic Year ahead.

The outgoing Mayor, Cllr Steve Wastell, thanked the Locum Chief Officer Zoë Dean and the Town Council's staff team for their hard work, as well as fellow councillors for their support over what had been a speedy past year, including many Civic engagements and town-wide celebrations for the Coronation of King Charles III.

Cllr Sion Jones is very pleased to accept the role and title of Mayor of Neston, and he will lead the Town Council as its figurehead over the coming twelve months. Cllr Jones is looking forward to throwing himself head-first into his new role, he enthused: "It is an honour to be elected Mayor of Neston Town Council and I would like to thank my colleagues for allowing me this privilege. Over the next twelve months I will be working hard to foster closer links between our community's voluntary groups, charities, and community organisations to improve co-operation and enhance the outcomes of community projects."

Pictured (l) Cllr Brenda Marple, the Deputy Mayor of Neston; (r) Cllr Sion Jones, the new Mayor of Neston 2024/25.Pictured (l) Cllr Brenda Marple, the Deputy Mayor of Neston; (r) Cllr Sion Jones, the new Mayor of Neston 2024/25.

Once the meeting had closed, Cllr Wastell officially handed over the Chains of Office to Cllr Jones in a short ceremony. Cllr Brenda Marple was elected as Deputy Mayor the 2024/2025 Civic year which will be Cllr Marple's second consecutive year in the role.

 

 

 

 

