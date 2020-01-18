  • Bookmark this page

Obituary - Dr Ian Morrison

Published: 28th January 2020 16:37

The Morrison family are sad to announce the passing of Doctor Ian Alexander Morrison on 18th January 2020, aged 79 years.

Dr Ian Alexander Morrison

Doctor Morrison served Neston and the surrounding communities as a General Practitioner from 1969 to 1999. He knew every street, and many of the houses, in the area as he regularly made house calls. In retirement, he volunteered for Samaritans from 1999 to 2019.

The funeral service will be held at Parkgate and Neston United Reformed Church, CH64 6UZ on Thursday 13th February at 10am, followed by cremation at Blacon Crematorium, CH1 5BB.

The family kindly request no flowers please. Donations in memory may be sent for Chester Samaritans or Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis, c/o Charles Stephens Funeral Directors, 31 Mellock Lane, Little Neston, Cheshire, CH64 4BN. Tel: 0151 353 1954, or online via www.samaritans.org/branches/chester/ and www.actionpulmonaryfibrosis.org

 

