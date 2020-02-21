Are You Looking for a Companion?

  • Bookmark this page

Neston

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Published: 21st February 2020 12:46

A former special needs teacher is seeking an opportunity to offer one to one companionship/care in the Neston area.

May be suitable for either independent singles or couples.

Available for two or three days per week, with experience in independent care for senior citizens, holding a full drivers licence and with references available.

Negotiable hourly rate.

If you are interested, please contact Patricia Gray on 07516 801995.

Companionship

