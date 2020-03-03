Tuesday Night is Steak Night at Elephant Bank
|Published: 3rd March 2020 10:17
From March 10 onwards, Tuesday Night will be Steak Night at Elephant Bank in Neston
Two scrumptious 10oz steaks, served with the Bank's signature chunky chips and cherry vine tomatoes, plus a bottle of house wine (red, white or rosé) for just £25....amazing.
Book early to avoid missing out...
Elephant Bank
15 The Cross
Neston
CH64 9UB
Tel: 0151 306 9984
Open 3.30pm - 11pm Mon-Thurs; 12noon-1am Fri & Sat; 12noon-11pm Sun.
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.