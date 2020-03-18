Neston's Hamlet Motors Offers Free Collection and Delivery Service

Published: 18th March 2020 12:31

If your car is a due a service or the MOT is about to run out, don't worry, Hamlet Motors in Neston can help.

They are offering a free collection and delivery service for your vehicle, with contactless payment available and keys posted through letterboxes or left in a safe place, to suit your needs.

To discuss your requirements, please call Hamlet Motors on 0151 353 0999.

Hamlet Motors

Chester High Road

CH64 3RH

