Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Neston's Hamlet Motors Offers Free Collection and Delivery Service

Published: 18th March 2020 12:31

If your car is a due a service or the MOT is about to run out, don't worry, Hamlet Motors in Neston can help.

They are offering a free collection and delivery service for your vehicle, with contactless payment available and keys posted through letterboxes or left in a safe place, to suit your needs.

To discuss your requirements, please call Hamlet Motors on 0151 353 0999.

Hamlet Motors

Hamlet Motors
Chester High Road
CH64 3RH

