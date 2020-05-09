The Virus - a Neston Poet Shares His Thoughts

Published: 9th May 2020 11:32

Neston resident Roy Hammet has written this poem, with his thoughts on the current Coronavirus pandemic.

The Virus

From governments of all nations

A message has been sent

That a virus most contagious

Needs laws that could prevent

So pay attention everyone

Be obedient from the start

No more hugs and kisses

But keep two meters apart

You cannot go to restaurants

Theatres or the flicks

Or places of entertainment

Where you went to get your kicks

All the pubs and clubs are shut

Sports stadiums will be too

What you do for

Happiness Is entirely up to you

The country is in lock down

Some workers can't go out

Some are getting wages

And some are getting nout

The elderly in isolation

Depending on others care

Doing what they can to help

From the virus must beware

Each day there is an update

How the change in life expands

And making sure you stay at home

And to keep on washing hands

This virus isn't fussy

Treats everyone the same

All MPs and Royalty

Or anyone with fame

If you're being stupid

Not doing as you're told

And not feeling well one day

You may not then get old

Hospitals are filling up

Staff working hard to cope

Saving lives of many

But for some there is no hope

Technology is a helping hand

In keeping us in touch

With family friends and services

We need so very much

Shoppers who are greedy

Stock piling from the shelves

Have no thought for others

Just thinking about themselves

In war time it was different

The military won the test

With this we haven't got a clue

If it's getting on our chest One day

it will be over

The medics have done well

And babies who are born this year

History books will tell

So let us keep together

Doing as we're told

And we'll all have a jolly good chance

Of growing very old.

- Roy Hammet, May 2020.

Here's Roy enjoying a tipple in the sun on VE Day, during a residents' stay-at-home party at Churchill Court. Photo by Michele Hill.

