The Parkgate Poet Marks a Special Village Anniversary

Published: 2nd June 2020 11:21

Barrie Youde, the Parkgate Poet, marks the tenth anniversary of the re-opening of St Thomas' Church in Parkgate.

1994

The village church was closed that year, but why?

Because there was a problem with the roof;

And therefore was abandoned. Left to die,

Without, however, gathering much proof.

When others set about it, with a will,

Alarm was heard from those who called for closure.

And who would pay the necessary bill?

The problem generated some exposure.

The village rallied, horrified to hear

That they would be no more a congregation,

To gather, now and then, throughout the year.

There was, it seemed, no proper explanation.

The Bishop intervened. He saw the need

To let the village have its meeting place.

The village then was galvanized indeed.

Repairs began, if at a modest pace.

At length, the roof was fixed. It took ten years,

To reach this stage towards its former glory.

A further six, before we heard the cheers:-

Re-opening, complete with lavatory!

And all of this was now ten years ago.

Coronavirus sees it closed again.

But not for long, as village people know,

We all must meet each other, now and then.

BY

02.06.2020



Photo by Dean Munday

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.