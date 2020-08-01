  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""
J.Allister Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."

Testimonials

"I love the news you provide and look forward to each and every article...thank you for all your work"
- Dave Lowans
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Primus Parkgate Poet on Social Distancing

Published: 3rd August 2020 10:49

The Parkgate Poet, Barrie Youde, casts his eye over recent announcements on measures to prevent a second wave of the coronavirus.

PRIMUS INTER PARES

I mean to say that which I mean, on keeping left and right hand clean,
And faces covered at all times, to minimise the risk that grimes
And germs and antibodies foul in pestilence upon the prowl
Will catch us unaware today; as they have not yet gone away.

Gathering, you should not do, that is, unless you're wanting to.
Be clear that groups of two or three are two or three times more than me.
And groups of several hundred might enjoy a merry party night
At distance of at least two metres, with alcohol consumed in litres.

Ladies, you should heed the warning, that if you revel ‘til the morning,
That I might well avoid you later, in case I have become the pater,
Perhaps, of product of our mating. Importance needs no overstating:
Social distance must be kept. Women, I believe, have wept.

Back to work? Of course you should. That is all for the public good.
And if you run a pub, that's tough. The numbers might not be enough
To keep your cash-flow in the black. There really is no turning back.
Follow me. I know not where. I am trustworthy, I declare.

Choice? Whatever do you mean? I've told you, keep your hands quite clean.
Do as I say, not as I do - And we shall see this battle through,
As I am better than you are. That much, now, I have proved so far.
I'm glad you understand me, yes. What next? That's anybody's guess.

BY

1st August 2020

Keep Your Distance

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies