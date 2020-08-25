Parkgate Poet Says 'Last Night of the Proms, Anybody?'

Author: Barrie Youde Published: 26th August 2020 10:03

Barrie Youde, the Parkgate Poet, with his take on the recent spate of 'wokeness' that has led to a furore over what will, or will not, be sung at this year's Last Night of the Proms on the BBC.

HISTORY

Am I embarrassed by our national history?

No, I am not, because I was not there.

When Romans trampled Britons' own identity,

My ancestors were trampled, as it were.

Things happened when I had not any cause to be,

Nor was a twinkle in my father's eye.

Two thousand years ago, d'you see, and nor was he,

Upon this planet. He came by-and-by.

And in between things happened, evidentially,

And I am grateful that I'm here at all.

Embarrassment and pride are little known to me:

And pride, I know, will come before a fall.

How then should I address the lessons taught to me?

The lessons of our history as told,

As, late in life, as more reports are brought to me

And I must watch more history unfold?

Read, mark, learn and inwardly digest must be

The lessons to be learned along the way,

That future generations of their own may see

The right and wrong of living every day.

I am embarrassed by those who apologise

For things they did not do and did not know;

And ask me to self-flagellate and criticise

Our forefathers who served us, long ago;

And did their best, according to the lights they had,

To reproduce and thus maintain the line;

And recognised that much was good, and some was bad,

And in due course gave me this life of mine.

BY

25.08.2020

