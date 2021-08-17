New Sponsor Cheering On the Nomads 1st Team this Season

Published: 17th August 2021 12:17

Neston Nomads Football Club First team, who play in the West Cheshire League, are delighted to announce Root Mortgage Services as our new 2021/22 sponsor.

Root Mortgages are specialists in both mortgage and protection advice and can offer their support to anyone moving, remortgaging or buying their first home.

Give them a call on 0151 545 1553, quote 'Neston Nomads' and receive a £100 John Lewis voucher on completion of your new mortgage.

