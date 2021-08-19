Does Your Under 14 Want to Play Football?

Published: 19th August 2021 14:55

Neston Nomads Under 14s team want to hear from you, especially if you'd make a good goalie.

Gary Christian has been in touch, looking to recruit new players to the Neston Nomads Football Club Under 14s team. Those heading in to Year 8 at High School and local to Neston are eligible to play.

Gary says: " We are looking for players with all abilities to join our U14s side for the upcoming season. Training is at Nomads' new 3G pitches at Neston High School on a Tuesday night, 7pm - 8pm.

"We're looking for players in all positions, especially someone who wants to play as a goalkeeper."

If you know someone who's interested, please get in touch Gary today on 07447 431853.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.